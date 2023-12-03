Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - A Nigerian-American media scholar and newspaper columnist, Professor Farooq Kperogi, has lamented that the Nigerian judiciary "is becoming unacceptably treacherous".

Prof. Kperogi in his weekly column on Saturday, December 2, cited the controversial Appeal Court's judgement on the disputed Kano state governorship election, positing that a "judicial theft" happened.

Prof Kperogi is not happy with the Nigerian judiciary. Photo credit: Justice Olukayode Ariwoola

Source: Facebook

'Judicial theft happened in Kano' - Kperogi

The Kwara-born public commentator stated that it is presently "so bad that courting the electorate's votes is no longer an important component of the democratic process since politicians can get from the courts what they lost at the ballot box".

He wrote:

"The case of the judicial theft of Kano State’s governorship election from NNPP to APC is too well-known to warrant restating. In all these cases, the judiciary invoked matters that were extraneous to the actual vote (called “technicalities”) to decide whom to crown as winners of the elections.

"It’s now so bad that courting the votes of the electorates is no longer an important component of the democratic process since politicians can get from the courts what they lost at the ballot box. That’s a dangerous state for any democracy to be in."

Olumide Akpata questions nomination process of judges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Olumide Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), expressed concern over the quality of judges produced by the Nigerian judiciary, suggesting that the process relies heavily on luck.

Speaking at the International Bar Association (IBA) conference in Paris, France, Akpata highlighted Nigeria's status as the most prominent black nation on earth and identified a significant issue he termed "judiciary capture."

Public opinion cannot supersede constitution: CJN

Legit.ng also reported that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, emphasised the judiciary's commitment to making decisions independent of public sentiment.

Amid accusations of bias in electoral dispute rulings resulting in the removal of governors and lawmakers, the CJN urged judges to stand firm.

Source: Legit.ng