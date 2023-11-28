The All Progressives Congress (APC) administration's N-Power scheme has quashed reports of an ongoing thumbprinting exercise for some beneficiaries

Legit.ng understands that thumbprint evidence is used to confirm or disprove a person's identity

The method was deployed by Nigerian authorities during the process of onboarding the N-Power batches A, B, and C beneficiaries

FCT, Abuja - N-Power has warned that there is no thumb printing exercise going on.

The federal government's social empowerment programme asked prospective beneficiaries to always monitor all its active social media platforms, "as that is where you will get any latest information".

N-Power is a social investment scheme in Nigeria created by the APC administration.

N-Power latest information

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power programme is the All Progressives Congress (APC) government's work-for-cash scheme for young graduates. In the programme, Nigerian youths were posted to schools, medical centres, and farms across the country, and earned a monthly stipend of N30,000.

Already, three batches have benefitted from the N-Power initiative. However, the FG said the redesigned scheme would create jobs for at least five million youths.

A recent tweet-reply on the official handle of the famed scheme reads:

"Kindly note that there is no thumbprint going on.

"Please stay tuned on all our active social media platforms, as that is where you will get any latest information. Best Regards."

