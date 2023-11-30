A petrol tanker exploded and killed 25 people along the Ilorin/Bode-Saadu/Jebba Expressway, Kwara State.

The tragic incident was said to have occurred after a head-on collision with a heavy-duty truck on Tuesday, November 28

The Kwara State Director of Fire Service, John Falade, who confirmed the accident said 15 others were seriously injured

Kwara state - At least 25 persons have been killed and 15 others seriously injured in a petrol tanker accident at Peke village along the Oko-Olowo area on the Ilorin/Bode-Saadu/Jebba Expressway, Kwara State.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, November 28.

As reported by The Punch, an eyewitness disclosed that the petrol tanker, moving on the wrong side of the road collided with a heavy-duty truck.

The petrol tanker with registration number JJN 17 XW was said to be travelling from Niger state while the truck was coming from Lagos state, Leadership reported.

The collision ignited a fire that rapidly consumed both vehicles and also affected an 18-seater bus.

The Kwara State Director of Fire Service, ohn Falade, confirmed the accident

“On November 28, 2023, around 15:18 hours, the Kwara State Fire Service responded to a fire at Peke village along Oko-Olowo Bode-Saadu Expressway in Moro Local Government Area, Kwara State.

“The firemen diligently worked to quench the inferno, but unfortunately, 25 lives were lost, and around 15 people were rescued with injuries.”

