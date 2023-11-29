A search has begun for a boy who bragged about forcefully being intimate with a girl in a viral video

In the video seen by Legit.ng, the boy was displaying to his friends how he slept with the girl despite her refusal

This sparked a series of reactions on social media as netizens demanded his arrest and prosecution

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) responded to a widely circulated video featuring a boy bragging to his friends about sexually assaulting a girl.

In response to the video, the agency ordered a search for the boy and enjoined the public to give any relevant information about the incident and the boy's whereabouts in the viral video.

In the video, which gained traction on Tuesday, November 28, the boy recounted the girl's refusal to engage in sexual activity due to fears of pregnancy.

Despite her lack of consent, he described forcefully engaging in the act.

In response, the agency called on the public to report any information related to the incident through their toll-free hotline or social media platforms.

The DSVA, via its official X handle, wrote:

"Trigger Warning. Our attention has been drawn to this video. If anyone has any information as to where this happened kindly get in touch with us immediately.

"Please use our toll-free hotline or send us a direct message through our social media platforms."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, the video has also caused a series of reactions from netizens seeking the boy’s arrest and prosecution in the viral video.

One netizen with the X handle, @YemiDiji, wrote:

“Don’t pick just him when you eventually get him please. His friends are all accomplices as well.”

@espeezeal, wrote:

“Apart from punishments I think consent and rape should be thought more aggressively to young adolescents more than ever.

“This one and his friends laughing over a crime and many others don’t understand how grievous these acts are, they don’t even know what consent is.”

@Govnor_inspires wrote:

“Please can use sharia law on his case please. Going to prison is not worth it . Let them cut of his nonsense that stood that didn’t bend.”

Source: Legit.ng