A Nigerian man has shared a series of screenshots showing his conversation with a popular influencer

In the chat, the influencer had requested payment in exchange for her phone number which he asked for.

This encounter has sparked reactions among netizens with many urging the man to reveal the influencer's identity

A Nigerian man has caused a frenzy online after posting the messages he got from a popular Ilorin-based influencer.

He had asked the lady to send her phone number only to receive a shocking response from her.

Man leaks his chat with popular Twitter influencer Photo credit: @em_deen/Twitter, Claudiad/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story.

Lady asks man to pay for her phone number

In his message to the influencer, the man identified as @_Emdeen on Twitter expressed his interest in obtaining her WhatsApp number to continue their conversation.

However, to his surprise, the influencer responded by stating that he would need to pay the "number bills" before she would share her contact information.

Shocked by the influencer's request for payment, the man shared screenshots of their conversation on social media.

In the caption accompanying the screenshots, he expressed his disbelief at the situation and questioned whether this was a common practice among influencers on the platform.

He wrote;

“Texted one female influencer on this app and I was crazy. She say make a pay money before she give me her number. Na so una dey do for here?”

Netizens react to Influencer’s request for ‘number bills’

Following the man's post, netizens flooded the comments section, expressing their curiosity and urging him to disclose the influencer's name.

@MahrexOwl said:

“Lmao I fit guess the Influencer accurately sha.”

@kingdubie_

“When asking for number online don't make these mistakes Can I have your number? X Pls give me your number? X PIs let me have your number X Can we talk on WhatsApp? X. Dm me on WhatsApp 080XXXXXXX. What's your WhatsApp number O. Don't ask for permissions. It puts you low in her eyes (she would be unconscious of this) You may say, but I have taken numbers this way. I would ask you, how did everything later end up? The foundation matters!!”

@UG reacted:

“Are you going to drop the name of this olosho or what? We all know that's what 80% of them do.”

@iamroeking commented:

“She dey ment. You no suppose cover name.”

@McNairMill reacted:

“No be that Dami girl wey dey gboa be this.”

@kisiithefoodie said:

“Baba say na "hold block"

See the post below:

Man toasts online vendor on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady who sells online narrated a story about her male customer who loves caring for his girlfriend.

She said anytime she posted something online, the man would immediately pay for it and send them to his lover. The seller admitted that he had been one of her faithful customers. She said she was surprised when the man chatted her up and asked personal questions.

When she stopped replying, the man never relented. He asked to see her, asking how much would be enough for them to have a nice time together. In response, the lady took screenshots of all their messages and leaked them to his girlfriend to talk to him.

