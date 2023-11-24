President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's attempt to secure recognition in the Guinness World Records for the reforms he claims to have initiated since taking office has been criticised as misguided.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, expressed this view in response to Tinubu's comments during a speech in Germany.

Tinubu had asserted that Nigerians voted for him based on his commitment to reforms, but Frank argued that the President's only notable achievement is causing significant economic hardship.

Tinubu said:

"To me, if you didn’t mention me in the Guinness Book of Records, I’d strive to find a way to insert myself because I did it without expectation.”

But Frank insisted that the only world record the President had set was to have inflicted severe economic pains and unbearable hardship on the people.

He said:

“You brandish your removal of fuel subsidy on Inauguration Day as an evidence that you ‘hit the ground running’ but you have failed to realise that that singular action has heated up average citizen with attendant pains, tears and sorrow.

“Your purported reforms have wrecked the nation’s currency with $1 now exchanging for over N1,000, up from N600 prior to your swearing-in as President. Yet you claimed to have broken a record capable of earning you a global recognition in the GWRs.”

Why investors won't come to Nigeria - Timi Frank

Frank contended that Tinubu's efforts to attract investors in Germany would be futile due to the negative world records he has set personally and pointed out inaccuracies in the President's statements as further hindrances to his investor appeal.

He said:

“No investor will want to come to Nigeria when they know the President's character is questionable because investors will always do background checks before they go to anywhere.

“Such background checks would among others reveal the negative reputation of the man inviting them as a certificate forger with proven links to drugs trafficking."

