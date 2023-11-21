Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria has addressed Nigerians for the first time since he left office

In an interview, he explained that the policy on naira redesign was to root deep into his integrity as a president

Buhari said he wanted to teach Nigerians that there is no shortcut to successful leadership

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken on the redesigned policy approved under his administration.

The former president on NTA said this was done to ensure his integrity became unquestionable. The interview is his first since he left office in May.

Buhari said naira redesign was necessary to check those who had illegally stashed money. Photo credit: FG, BDC

Buhari said the naira redesign is necessary

According to Buhari, the development was necessary to check those who had illegally stashed money, The Cable reported.

He said,

“Whether Nigerians believe it or not, we are an underdeveloped country. And in that sort of situation, there’s materialism and sometimes ruthlessly they didn’t care how they made the money.

“I still feel the only way I could deprive these people was just to make sure that my integrity became unquestionable. I think as a developing country, we still have a long way to go.”

“The motivation for the policy was to try and make Nigerians believe that there is no shortcut to successful leadership.”

In a recent development, however, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) clarified that the old 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes would continue to be legal tender even after December 31, 2023.

It said this on the back of reports of naira scarcity across major cities despite assurance of sufficient cash.

How Buhari won the 2015 election

Buhari admitted that technology made him win the 2015 presidential poll after failed attempts.

He said,

“Instead of people expressing sympathy, people laughed at me because I didn’t have money, because I couldn’t buy influence in any form, either from influential people or others. And I said, ‘God dey’. And he sent the permanent voter card (PVC) meaning you now have only one vote.”

Buhari also said that as a leader from 2015 to 2023, he is uncertain if all that was set out was achieved. However, he said he does not miss being out of office.

