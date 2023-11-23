President Bola Tinubu's administration has slashed the supplementary budgetary allocation for wage awards to federal civil servants by N100 billion

Organised labour has kicked against the decision, stating that was not the agreement they had with the government

Labour said the decision will be considered right if the government decide to reduce their bills by cutting down their numerous aides and assistants

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have kicked against the decision of the Federal Government to slash the supplementary budgetary allocation for wage awards to federal civil servants by N100 billion.

Organised labour warned that this was not the agreement they had with the government and they would resist it, The Punch reported.

The NLC Assistant General Secretary, Chris Onyeka, said the decision will be considered right if the government decide to reduce their bills by cutting down their numerous aides and assistants.

The NLC Head of Information, Benson Upah, said:

“We were not informed before this was done. However, this behaviour is not inconsistent with the psychology of this government. It’s sad!”

The TUC National Deputy President, Tommy Etim, warned the Federal Government against playing games with the wage award for Nigerian workers.

“It was an agreement reached with the organised labour and the instrument of agreement reached was deposited in the court.”

FG commences payment of N35,000 wage award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration commenced payment of the N35,000 wage award to federal civil servants under the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure.

Some civil servants confirmed they started receiving credit alerts on Tuesday, October 31.

Tinubu approves N35,000 wage award for civil servants

Legit.ng also reported that Tinubu approved the N35,000 wage payment to civil servants under his administration.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) confirmed the development. It said the implementation of the N35,000.00 per month wage award for Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies will be funded from the treasury.

Ekpo Nta, the chairman/chief executive officer of NSIWC, disclosed that this only applies to treasury-funded offices, while non-treasury-funded Tinubu's government agencies are to implement the same from their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) or statutory allocations.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

In another development, President Tinubu announced that for the next six months, there would be additional pay of N25,000 per month for an average low-grade worker.

In his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, the president said that as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

