Nigerians are reporting cash scarcity again, a few weeks after CBN assured of enough supply

Some banks’ ATMs are either not dispensing or have limited withdrawals to N5,000.

PoS operators also confirmed that they have challenges accessing cash at the ATMs and across-the-counter

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

Point of Sale (PoS) operators lament the resurgence of cash scarcity across Nigeria despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assurances that it has enough cash in its vaults.

Feelers on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, show scarcity has resurfaced in parts of Abuja, Lagos, Kwara, Gombe, Edo, Skoto, and Ekiti.

Nigerians report of cash scarcity across the country Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

CBN assures of enough cash in the system

The development comes weeks after CBN revealed in a circular that it has enough notes in the market and no need for panic withdrawals.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The apex bank said in the circular that it was aware of the reported scarcity of cash across the major cities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007.,” the bank said.

CBN warned the public to avoid panic withdrawals, saying it has enough currency notes for everyday activities.

PoS operators lament the difficulty in accessing cash

Some PoS operators who spoke to Legit.ng on Thursday, November 23, 2023, confirmed slight challenges in accessing money from ATMs and across the counter.

A PoS operator in the Iju Ishaga area of Lagos named Yetunde Ganiyu said she got cash from a First Bank branch at Fagba but that the bank limited withdrawals to N5,000 per session.

“I think there is some scarcity because the ATM, which usually dispensed N10,000 per session, now allows customers to withdraw N5,000 at a time,” she said.

Punch reports that a staff of one of the top-tier banks in the Palmgrove area of Lagos said that customers are not allowed to withdraw more than N20,000 across the counter, stating that the bank was experiencing scarcity.

Residents of Abuja also lamented the scarcity of cash across the metropolis, stating that most banks give system downtime as an excuse for not dispensing cash.

Kano, Abuja, other states report cash scarcity

In Kano, some banks have reportedly refused to honour customer withdrawal requests, while some ATMs are without cash.

Findings show that the few commercial banks paying customers have put withdrawal limits.

Analyst says the CBN is trying to control inflation by restricting the cash supply.

Cletus Ibeh, a banker and economist, said that the Central Bank of Nigeria may secretly try to control inflation by withholding cash.

“Remember that currency in circulation has returned to its pre-naira redesign stage. So, there is excess liquidity in the system, and we know that excess liquidity means high inflation,” Ibeh said.

According to him, CBN may have postponed the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was expected to announce a new rate to tame inflation. If it increases rates again, it might spell doom for many.

“Any hike in interest rate will deal a heavy blow to the economy. So, I am sure the CBN is trying some internal mechanisms first before announcing a new rate, and one of such could be to mop up cash from the system.”

Messages to Isah AbdulMummin, CBN’s Director of Communications, seeking the bank’s response, were unanswered when filing this report.

“December Deadline”: Reactions trail CBN's fresh order on withdrawal of old naira notes

Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced on Monday, November 13, 2023, that it had reversed the December deadline for withdrawing old naira notes from circulation.

The declaration meant old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes would remain legal tender alongside the newly redesigned notes until they gradually faded from circulation.

However, some financial experts have said that the CBN order contravened the Supreme Court directive, allowing the order to phase out the old notes by December 2023.

Source: Legit.ng