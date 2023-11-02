The EFCC has said it has reviewed its mode of operation and that the personality of suspects would now be considered before seizing his or her international passport

According to the new mode of operation, officers of the agency have been barred from demanding the professional certificate of sureties

The anti-graft agency noted that the development was to ensure that the EFCC operated in line with the constitution and the international best practice

Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has disclosed that its mode of operation has been reviewed, particularly on arrests, bails and processing of suspects' guidelines.

In a statement on the commission's X (formerly Twitter page), the EFCC said the development was part of its efforts to adhere to the rule of law and the best practices in the international in the treatment of suspects.

EFCC reviews mode of operation including arrests, detention and bail Photo Credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Twitter

According to the new guidelines of the EFCC, one of the developments is to consider the personality of the suspect before withholding his or her international passport, adding that discretion and mode of case would also be considered.

EFCC to consider suspect rights in new operation guidelines

The anti-graft agency maintained that "premium attention" would be placed on the rights of the suspects in the reviewed guidelines, adding that the activities of the commission would now be highly in line with the constitution and standard practice procedures.

The EFCC also banned its operatives from demanding for the professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition and that bail condition served on suspect must be "reasonable and practicable".

Read the statement in part:

"Operatives of the Commission are not allowed to demand for professional certificates of sureties as a bail condition. Also, every demand for international passport of suspects would henceforth be exercised with discretion, depending on the nature of the case, personality and country of residence of the suspect."

See the tweet here:

