A choir coordinator, Dare Ikuenayo, has accused Pastor Noah Abraham, the founder of Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi, in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti state, of snatching and impregnating his wife.

Ikuenayo told Vanguard that Pastor Abraham deceitfully snatched his wife, who has three children with him.

He said the clergyman asked him to allow his wife to stay with him for a month to work for God because she has the gift of prophecy.

The heartbroken man said after his wife moved in with the pastor, he stopped talking and was not willing to see him.

The choirmaster added that Pastor Abraham announced in the church that he had taken his wife and there was nothing anybody could do.

“I joined the church in Kabba, Kogi State, but one day, the pastor called me and notified me that my wife had a gift of prophecy that I should allow her to stay with him for a month and work for God which I obliged,” Ikuenayo said.

“Suddenly, I noticed that my wife was not even willing to see or talk to me. While I was trying to raise my eyebrows, the pastor announced in the church that he had taken my wife and no one could take her from him. I tried my best to no avail until he impregnated her and moved her into his house fully.”

