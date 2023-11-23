Actor Yul Edochie took his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife, and it has constantly earned him backlash to date

Actress Chacha Eke's husband, Austin Faani, in a post, noted that the torment of Yul Edochie is too bloody

Faani also said that people should let the actor get the karma that is coming for him if that's what they believe instead of the life sentence he's getting

In 2022, filmmaker Yul Edochie married his colleague Judy Austin, beginning the constant backlash.

While many Nigerians think he deserves it, actress Chacha Eke's husband, Austin Faani, thinks otherwise and recently expressed his opinion.

What did Austin Faani say?

In a now-deleted post, Faani said that while it is true Yul did something wrong in the eyes of many and had been responding inappropriately, it is not enough for the torment he has been subjected to.

He added that there is no love for a desperately religious country and urged people to go easy on him.

Faani further said that people should let karma deal with Yul Edochie since a lot of people believe he has it coming and leave him to face the family he has to provide for.

Quoting instances from the bible, Chacha's husband urged Nigerians to act like Christians as Muslims would never attack Yul Edochie the way they did.

Austin Faani and his wife celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in June, and they have four kids together.

Austin Faani put up another post, re-addressing his post to Yul Edochie, see it below:

Reactions to Austin Faani's post

Netizens shared different opinions about Austin Faani's post, read some of the comments gathered below:

cyril_unusual:

"So cos he has a family to provide for, sud that be an avenue to keep dîsgracîng the family he is providing for?"

morounranti123:

"I think he brought upon himself everything he’s facing right now, every action has its own consequence….ire oooo."

sayyadahnabarhama:

"Most of us are worse than Yul but because ours are concealed we think we have the moral right to judge others, leave him to reap what he sow."

chrystalmickey:

"He should first acknowledge his wrongs before forgiveness comes. Make akpa garri lie say he get one issue or the other see who will come through for him financially; of course it'd be queen May because at this point he has lost it completely. Only May can revive his carreer, she left with the blessing of favour she brought into his life."

kady_ekei:

"Omo like he killed someone."

martha_juku:

"Mary Magdalene was not a who*e pls. Don’t misquote the Bible because you want to uplift your friend."

s_jay4735:

"Cheating was the least of Yul's problem...His stupidity n Nonsense Ego killed him, give him few weeks now he will chase another clout..Man is a working Joke, never underestimate d power of a good woman, they have a way of covering ur nakedness."

Yul Edochie recounts 2019 car accident

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actor wrote a moving message on how God showed him mercy after he had a serious car accident.

According to the actor, he died in a car crash, but he was restored to life by his maker.

In his message, he stated that God gave him a second life and not a second chance so that he could live for God, his word, his glory and humanity.

