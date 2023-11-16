Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Service Chiefs have failed to appear in person for the Sectoral debate billed to commence at the House of Representatives on Thursday, November 16.

As reported by The Punch, the event, which was to improve the lower chamber’s constitutional oversight of the executive arm of government was postponed because the service chiefs sent representatives.

The decision of the service chiefs infuriated the lawmakers who arrived at the chambers in the early hours of the day.

The invited service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and the Inspector General of Police.

Through a point of order, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, drew the attention of the House to the fact that the service chiefs were invited to appear in person and not in proxy.

Kalu subsequently moved a motion, praying the House not to entertain presentations from the representatives of the service chiefs.

Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas sent the military representatives away and directed the service chiefs to appear before the house on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, for the commencement of the debates.

