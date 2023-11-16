340 husbands were beaten by their wives in the last year, the Lagos state government disclosed on Thursday, Novemebr 16

Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi confirmed the update and maintained that the reports on domestic violence are alarming and worrisome

She however concluded that the Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is working hard to find a lasting solution to the troubling trend

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state government has confirmed that 340 husbands were reportedly beaten by their wives between September 2022 and July 2023.

Lagos govt speaks on women beating their husbands

The executive secretary, of Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made this disclosure to newsmen during the quarterly reports by the agency.

According to her, the incidence of reporting of domestic violence from males also increased during the last year, Vanguard reported.

Vivour-Adeniyi disclosed that 340 male reported incidences of domestic violence perpetrated against them by their wives in the last year.

Expressing concern and worry over the trend, Vivour-Adeniyi hinted that the agency “is currently handling the cases to find an amicable resolution.

