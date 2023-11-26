Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of APC Germany, has highlighted strategies Nigerian governors can implement to drive economic growth in their base

Frankfurt, Germany - Dr. Engr. Ibrahim Muritala, the general secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Germany chapter, has highlighted major steps Nigerian governors can take to accelerate economic growth.

Speaking exclusive chat with Legit.ng via telephone on Sunday, November 26, Dr. Muritala maintained that good governance and citizen welfare are some of the key areas the Nigerian governors must focus on in other to enhance national development.

Dr. Muritala also stated that "strategic infrastructure development is paramount", as it aids industrialization and facilitates the movement of goods and services.

The APC chieftain listed the major strategies to improve Nigeria's economy below:

"Citizen welfare: In propelling Nigeria towards accelerated economic growth, good governance, and comprehensive citizen welfare are key areas state governors must pay attention to to enhance national development.

"Economic policies: Governors must focus on implementing robust economic policies that attract investments, stimulate job creation, and foster entrepreneurship.

"Strategic infrastructure: Startegic infracstructural development is paramount, ensuring that road networks, energy, and digital infrastructure are modernized to support industrialization and facilitate the movement of goods and services.

"Service delivery: Good governance demands transparency, accountability, and citizen participation. Governors need to prioritize effective public service delivery, curb corruption, and enhance the efficiency of government institutions.

"Technology: Embracing technology for e-governance can streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and enhance citizen engagement.

Tinubu told to run a "government for all"

In conclusion, the APC chieftain urged the government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to run an inclusive governance; where every Nigerian would benefit from his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Dr. Muritala opined thus:

"Furthermore, prioritizing social welfare programs, education, and healthcare initiatives is crucial to uplift the standard of living for citizens. A focus on inclusivity, where no one is left behind, is essential to ensure that the benefits of economic growth reach all segments of society.

"Generally, a holistic approach to economic development, governance, and citizen welfare is imperative for governors to steer their states towards sustained progress and contribute significantly to Nigeria's national development."

