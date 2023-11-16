A lawmaker on the platform of the PDP in Zamfara state has single-handedly sponsored nine weddings

Kabiru Maipalace, the PDP lawmaker not only sponsored the wedding of the orphans, but he also gifted the newlyweds with furniture and other items

Reacting, the chairman, state Hisbah commission, Umar Hassan, applauded the lawmaker for his intervention

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Zamfara state, Gusau - Kabiru Maipalace, the lawmaker on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara state has done the unthinkable.

Zamfara PDP lawmaker, Kabiru Maipalace, spondered the wedding of nine female orphans. Photo credit: Nura Nayababa

Source: Facebook

The federal lawmaker sponsored the weddings of nine female orphans under his welfare project.

PremiumTimes reported that Maipalace presented furniture and other wedding items to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, on Wednesday, November 15.

Speaking on the development, Mr Maipalace,who represents Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency of Zamfara state in the House of Representatives, said the gesture was the fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people of his constituency.

“Today, we are presenting nine sets of furniture and other marriage items procured by the lawmaker for the beneficiaries,” the lawmaker explained.

Kano Hisbah plans marriage for controversial TikToker Murja Kunya, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kano Hisbah is planning to facilitate marriages for Kano TikTokers and also provide support for their business endeavours.

In an attempt to improve their moral values, Hisbah invited controversial TikToker, Murja Ibrahim Kunya and others to the Command’s headquarters for potential rehabilitation on Monday, November 6.

They were encouraged to bring their educational and business certificates to the meeting.

Kano government gifts 1800 couples bed, food, clothes

As part of the mass wedding plan, the couples were also given a bed, bedding, food, and clothes, with the couple required to repay the gifts to the state government in case of divorce.

In his speech at the occasion, Governor Yusuf described the event as a testament to the state’s dedication to promoting culture, tradition and social cohesion among the people.

Kwankwaso, Gov Yusuf wed 1,700 couples

The New Nigeria People's Party(NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Governor Yusuf joined 1,700 couples at the state-sponsored mass wedding.

Kwankwaso was the representative of the grooms while Governor Yusuf was the representative (Wali) of the brides.

The grand wedding ceremony was held at the Kano Emir’s palace mosque on Friday, October 13.

Fifty thousand dowry was presented on behalf of each groom to the bride in the ceremony officiated by the Chief Imam of Kano, Professor Sani Zahraddeen.

Source: Legit.ng