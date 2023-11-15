A confusing scenario transpired lately in what seems to be a controversy between Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and the Supreme traditional ruler of the state and arguably Yoruba race, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife.

In a viral video that made the rounds on social media some 24 hours ago, both men were seen to have been present at the same public event.

The Osun state government released the entire clip to debunk the alleged snub of the monarch's handshake. Photo Credit: Ademola Adeleke/Ooni of Ife

A short part of the viral clip captured a scenario where Governor Adeleke and Oba Ogunwusi crossed paths, and the monarch stretched his hands for a handshake but got snubbed by the Osun governor.

This scenario sparked a series of controversial comments on social media over the governor's behaviour.

However, some netizens reacted quickly and came to the governor's aid with the entire clip and other footage of their meeting at the event.

One of the clips showed both men in a cheerful mood, with their faces laced with laughter at the event arena.

Netizens reaction

Sodiq Tade with the X handle @SodiqTade posted the full video of both, nothing that they are very close and even exchanged bants.

Tade wrote:

"For reasonable Nigerians, this is the full video from the event. Governor Ademola Adeleke greeted Ooni of Ife properly, and they even had a light banter.

"The two are very close, and HE Adeleke will never snub or disrespect Ooni of Ife and traditional rulers."

Similarly, Ezra Iliya with X handle @PassionDohE wrote:

"Why una dey do like this? All these videos wey dem dey cut and paste na wetin dey cause f!ght where f!ght no dey Where is the full video, i wan check something."

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, November 15, the Osun state government issued a statement labelling the clip as a doctored video to smear the reputation of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The statement with the title "DOCTORED VIDEO: Ignore Fake video, Governor Adeleke and Ooni of Ife Have the Best of Relations" reads:

"Governor Ademola Adeleke and Ooni of Ife, HRM Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II enjoy the best of relations as evident by the cordial exchange of pleasantries at the Palace of Osemawe of Ondo at the coronation of Senator Olubiyi Ajagunla.

"We are by this medium appealing to members of the public to disregard the doctored video in its entirety while we have uploaded the original videos for public consumption."

