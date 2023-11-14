Saheed Osupa and MC Oluomo have finally reconciled as they ended their longstanding feud at a recent event in Lagos

The Fuji maestro shared a clip of him linking up with MC Oluomo as they exchanged greetings and hugged each other

In his caption, Osupa revealed they have now buried the hatchet, which stirred excitement from many of the fans

Veteran Fuji star Saheed Osupa has announced the end of his longstanding feud with the chairman of Lagos Parks and Garages, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

The two reportedly linked up at an event in the Agege area of Lagos, where they exchanged pleasantries and a warm embrace.

Osupa, who shared videos from the event on his verified Instagram page, said he and Oluomo had buried the hatchet.

A clip showed the moment Oluomo bowed as he pulled Osupa to himself.

In a caption of the video showing the moment he arrived at the event, Osupa wrote:

“Let peace and love lead! New Friends are nice but old friends are better… It has been settled, S’ope Otilo."

In another clip of him singing MC Olumo's praises, Osupa wrote in the caption:

“It was a nostalgic moment today at the office of my darling friend and brother @kingmcoluomo , I joyfully relished the good old memories and felt glad that the machetes have been buried forever!”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Osupa linked up KWAM 1 and Pasuma at Alawiye's 50th birthday party.

Fans react as Saheed Osupa and MC Oluomo end beef

Legit.ng compiled comments from many of their fans who expressed excitement over the reconciliation. See them below:

focus_auto_empire:

"No more war peace at last."

mercyheart777:

"Osupa is good sha he said it and it happened....osupa far better than past no hate."

iyabadansneh:

"See me smiling like mumu, my wish finally come true 1 love brothers."

mobolajidaniel_official:

"Mc is a very respectful person, see how he greets king I love them all."

ayam_palesh:

"I too like saheed, he no like wahala, na him Dey enter their Kaba himself. One Love."

Seyi Makinde gifts Osupa a car

In another report via Legit.ng, Governor Seyi Makinde gifted Osupa a brand new Toyota Landcruiser Prado Jeep.

The Fuji star took to his social media timeline to share a video of himself singing the praises of Seyi Makinde as he sat inside his new SUV.

This was after Osupa bought an industrial generator for a pastor who built a house for actress Iya Gbonkan.

