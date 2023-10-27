Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former CBN governor was reportedly released on Thursday, October 26, and subsequently picked up by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Although there is no official confirmation on this development, media reports suggest that Emefiele is currently undergoing interrogation, and there are hints that additional charges may be pressed against him

Emefiele has been under the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June, following a suspension by President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering current affairs in Nigeria

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), is being detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to The Punch, Emefiele, who is currently interrogated at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency in Jabi, Abuja, was picked up by EFCC operatives on Thursday night, October 26. He was arrested less than one hour after he allegedly regained his freedom from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Emefiele is reportedly in EFCC net. Photo credits: Pius Utomi Ekpei, Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

EFCC detains Ex-CBN governor Godwin Emefiele

PM News corroborated The Punch's report.

An EFCC source said on Friday, October 27:

"Yes, he (Emefiele) is currently in our custody.

"He’s currently being interrogated at the headquarters, as he’s being investigated for alleged misappropriation of funds amongst other things during his term as CBN governor."

Legit.ng reports that Emefiele has faced criticisms from Nigerians for the CBN’s policies of redesigning Nigeria’s highest currencies and limiting cash withdrawals to N20,000 per day and N100,000 per week under the past administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

The DSS accused the former CBN chief of terrorism financing and economic crimes.

DSS releases former EFCC Chair, Bawa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the DSS released the embattled former chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, after over 134 days in custody.

Videos that went viral on Wednesday, October 25, showed Bawa reuniting with his family.

Tinubu under fire over Emefiele's detention

Legit.ng also reported that constitutional lawyer, Festus Ogun criticised President Tinubu over “the mindless, illegal, and continuous detention” of Emefiele.

The legal practitioner knocked President Tinubu for his government's treatment of Emefiele.

Source: Legit.ng