A court order has been issued for Godwin Emefiele to appear for the prosecution of the $53 million judgment debt connected to the Paris Club refund.

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja stated in his ruling on Tuesday, October 31, that Emefiele must appear on January 25.

Meanwhile, Emefiele's legal representative, Audu Anuga (SAN), has made moves by proposing a settlement.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has set a new deadline of January 25 for the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to personally appear in court and provide an explanation regarding the $53 million judgment debt connected to the Paris Club refund.

Justice Inyang Ekwo ruled and cautioned that an arrest warrant could be issued if Emefiele fails to comply.

Emefiele and the CBN's counsel, Audu Anuga, had explained to the court that their efforts to have Emefiele appear in person had been unsuccessful due to his ongoing custody.

An affidavit to show why an arrest warrant should not be issued was filed on October 30.

The judge inquired if the affidavit had been served to the applicant's lawyer, Mr. Joe Agi, SAN, who represented the judgment creditor. Mr. Agi's representative responded that they were served late and requested time to react.

Justice Ekwo reminded the court that the matter had been scheduled since July 19 and cautioned against late filing of documents.

Anuga explained that they had made efforts to secure Emefiele's release by court order until October 27, but it had yet to be complied with, which prompted the affidavit filing.

Emefiele: Appeal for settlement

Anuga proposed that parties explore a settlement option since they had previously considered it and the CBN had a new governor.

However, the judge insisted that Emefiele appear on the next scheduled date, January 25.

As reported by Vanguard, Justice Ekwo said:

“I will adjourn the matter because the other side says they want to react to the process so there is no much talk.

“Order of court must be complied with and even if no one complies with the order of the court, the court must comply with its order.

“I will give you sufficient time,

