A prominent Nigerian lawyer, Olisa Agbakoba, has accused Britain of looting the African continent's art

Agbakoba (SAN) spoke on the role Britain’s colonial era played in allegedly looting African artefacts

The senior legal practitioner said Europeans discovered Africa's richness and decided to take advantage of it

London, The British Museum - Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has said he was unhappy discovering a comprehensive collection of Nigerian antiquities at the British Museum, London.

Speaking in a recent video interview with Business Day, the former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) noted that the first European explorers were amazed at the African continent's wealth.

'There's a lot of money in Africa'

Also, the senior lawyer mentioned that contrary to the widespread belief that The Great Wall of China is the longest man-made structure in the world, a Nigerian element holds that honour.

He said:

“Let me take you back to the 1st of October 1860. We had about 300 kingdoms. People don’t realise that the largest manmade wall in the world was in Nigeria. People think it’s China — it’s in Benin. Benin kingdom had 10,000 square miles. That is why Oyinbo people came and stole everything. When I got to the British Museum of History, I want (sic) to cry. They’ve stolen our things. They realise that there is a lot of money in this continent, dark continent as they call us.”

