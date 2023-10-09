The Nigerian Bar Association has been urged to call out lawyers discussing the alleged CSU certificate forgery in the media

This appeal was made by Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), who described the situation as purely unethical for the profession

He also urged the media to trim down their spotlight on the case as it is already in the Supreme Court

One of Nigeria's most prolific senior lawyers, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has slammed legal practitioners debating the controversy of the alleged certificate forgery surrounding President Bola Tinubu and the litigations filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a lengthy social media post on X sighted by Legit.ng on Monday, October 9, the senior lawyer described the scenario as "utter nonsense from armchair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously."

The Nigerian Bar Association has been tasked to caution lawyers speaking and debating publicly about Atiku and Tinubu's case in court.

Source: Facebook

He wrote:

"Please, can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves, awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court?

"I am so ashamed to see Lawyers on Television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful!"

Agbakoba calls for caution for media outlets

Agbakoba appealed to all the media houses not to adjust their spotlight on the case pending when the apex court has ruled over it.

Similarly, he tasked the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers who breach ethics rules by turning the media into a Court of Law.

The senior lawyer wrote;

"I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and Newspapers."

"I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a Court of Law.

"Can we please stop heating up our country!!! Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop."

Source: Legit.ng