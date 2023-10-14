Olisa Agbakoba has declared that a sharp reduction in the price of petrol to N300 per litre can be achieved

The civil rights lawyer has offered a strategy by which the FG can attain this much-needed reduction in petrol price

He suggests that the NNPC should supply crude oil to modular refineries in Nigeria at naira rates rather than in dollars.

Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, a former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has advised the Federal Government on how to reduce the petrol price to N300 per litre.

Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), called on the Federal Government and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to consider alternative strategies to ensure a reduction in fuel prices.

It would be recalled that since the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu in May 2023, the price of petrol has shifted to less than two times, and presently selling for between N580 and N617, depending on the location.

This is as oil marketers have threatened that the price of the product may increase to N800 per litre in the coming weeks, given the increase in landing cost.

Agbakoba said it doesn't make sense that the NNPCL is selling crude oil to Nigerian modular refineries in dollars. Photo credet - Ardova Plc, Olisa Agbakoba Legal

Selling crude oil to modular refineries in naira

According to Agbakoba, it doesn't make sense that the NNPCL sells crude oil to Nigerian modular refineries in dollars.

During an interview with Vanguard, the legal luminary suggested that the NNPC should supply crude oil to numerous modular refineries nationwide at a fixed naira rate rather than in dollars.

He said:

The price will drop to N300. I dare NNPC to try it; the price will drop. But if you sell it at the international market rate, how will those who are selling it locally source forex to buy and thereafter sell in Naira? They just have to jack up the price! That is the problem.

A return to a subsidy regime?

In response to the query about whether this would essentially reintroduce a subsidy, he maintained that it is a common practice for any nation to have policies regarding the pricing of essential goods when selling them to its citizens.

He said:

The fact that it can be sold internationally at a higher price does not mean you will sell your local produce locally at an international price. I think that is part of the problem.

Establishment of a national domestic crude reserve

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to establish a domestic crude oil program dedicated to local consumption and set aside a domestic crude reserve of between 400,000 and 500,000 metric tons for local consumption and to be sold locally.

He insists that creating a National Domestic Crude Reserve, from which crude oil can be supplied to refinery operators, would help eliminate additional expenses such as shipping costs, insurance, freight, and other related charges.

In his conclusion, he asserted that an oil scheme denominated in naira would result in significant savings of 50% in prices and profoundly impact the nation, particularly in terms of transportation, food costs, services, and the overall economy.

