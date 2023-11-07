Bassey Otu, the governor of Cross River is trying to lure investors into the state

The governor declared a tax holiday for businesses willing to come into the state

This comes some weeks ahead of its upcoming 2023 Calabar Carnival

The governor of Cross River state, Bassey Otu, has declared a tax holiday for investors willing to invest in the state.

He said this at a breakfast meeting with chief executive officers of companies and conglomerates in Lagos.

Cross River plans to lure investors as it targets a 20% GDP increase from Tourism and other sectors of the economy this year. Photo Credit: CrossRiverWatch, Marc Romanelli

A tax holiday is a governmental incentive that temporarily reduces or eliminates taxes for consumers or businesses, according to Investopedia.

ThisDay reported that this is part of the strategy by the state to lure investors as it targets a 20% GDP growth from Tourism and other sectors of the economy this year.

This comes ahead of the 2023 Calabar carnival. The governor plans to raise the bar for tourism development for this year.

He said,

“For those of you willing to do business in Cross River State, we assure you of every incentive and support to do business, including tax holidays and lots more.

“For all the banks, manufacturers, and every other business willing to come to our state, we assure you of great opportunities to make good fortune in terms of fantastic government policy, regulations, and conducive business environment”

Mary Ephraim-Egbas, the CEO of Okhma Consul, the official marketing company of the Carnival Calabar, noted that the carnival is one of the main assets of the Cross River State’s tourism initiative.

She added that the government and her team are passionate about the 2023 edition of the carnival.

