The Nigerian Army says it has uncovered and dismantled "another illegal weapon manufacturing factory" in Jos, Plateau state

The Army, in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, November 4, described the operation as "a major breakthrough"

According to security operatives, two persons were arrested in connection with the development

Jos, Plateau state - The Nigerian Army on Saturday, November 4, said troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) uncovered an illegal weapon manufacturing factory in Vom, Jos South local government area (LGA) of Plateau state.

The Army also said the factory was dismantled.

Troops arrest illegal weapon manufacturers

In a statement shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the security agency stated that the discovery of the weapon factory led to the substantial recovery of a cache of automatic weapons and related equipment that were being produced and distributed to other Nigerian states.

According to the Army, the illegal act of the individuals running the manufacturing factory has been fuelling the crises in Plateau state and Southern Kaduna.

In addition to the seizure of the arms and weapons fabricating equipment, two individuals allegedly directly involved in the proliferation and marketing process, Micheal Dung, 33, and Yusuf Pam, 43, were apprehended.

Pictures of the exhibits as well as the suspects were released online.

The Army’s statement partly reads:

“The recovered items include 6 AK-47 rifles, 4 sub-machine guns, 11 AK rifle bodies, a pistol and 7 x AK 47 bridge blocks.

“Others include 4 x AK 47 rifle magazines, 210 recoil springs for AK 47 rifles, 8 rifle muzzles, 9 piston assemblies as well as 5 cartridge housings. Also recovered were one drilling machine set, and a hand filling machine.”

