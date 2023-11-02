A Federal High Court in Kano has given a fresh order concerning the illegal demolition of multi-million naira buildings

The court ordered the Kano State Government ordered to pay N30 billion in compensation within seven days

The court ruled that the N30b, along with accruing interests and administrative charges, would be paid to the winning party in the appeal.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

The Kano state government ordered to pay N30 billion in compensation within seven days to Incorporated Trustees of Masallacin Eid Shop Owners and Traders.

The Federal High Court in Kano gave the order following a lawsuit brought against the Kano government, Leadership reported.

Court orders Kano govt to pay N30b compensation for illegal demolition Photo Credits: Abba Yusuf/Court of Appeal

Source: Facebook

The state government had sought a motion for a stay of execution, and this motion was granted on the condition that they pay the N30 billion into the Court Bank Account within seven days, pending the outcome of the appeal process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The notice warned of potential contempt and imprisonment if the order was not followed.

The Commissioner of Works for Kano state, Marwan Ahmed, faced potential consequences for continuing to tamper with the properties against the court’s judgment.

The court’s orders stated that the execution of the judgment shall be stayed pending the appeal’s determination.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Justice Samuel Amobeda said details of the account are to be obtained from the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Court.

The deposited sum, along with accruing interests and administrative charges, will be paid to the winning party in the appeal.

The Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Isah Haruna Dederi, maintained that the case revolves around the ownership of the properties.

Court orders Kano to pay N30b for Illegal demolition

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state was ordered to pay shop owners N30 billion compensation over illegal demolition.

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano gave the order on Friday, September 29.

The court ruled that the action of Governor Yusuf and his government against the shop owners was barbaric and unconstitutional. the judge said the N30b fine would serve as compensation for the illegal demolition of the traders’ properties.

Kano Gov marks multi-million naira plazas, filling stations for demolition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Kano state demolition task force marked multi-million naira buildings for demolition on BUK road from Dan’agundi junction to Dukawuya by WTC junction

The state government headed by Yusuf, marked properties, including multimillion Naira plazas and filling stations located along the popular BUK road, for demolition.

The property is those built around the ancient Kano city wall (Badala) which Governor Yusuf accused his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, of illegally allocating for development.

Source: Legit.ng