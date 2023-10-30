The conjoined twins in Kano state have departed Nigeria to undergo surgery in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Kano state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf bid them farewell and wished them a most successful surgery

Governor Yusuf said the sponsored surgery is a strong statement of the relationship that exists between Kano State and Saudi Arabia

Kano state - Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has bid farewell to conjoined twins as they depart for surgery in Saudi Arabia.

Governor Yusuf said the surgery is sponsored by the government of Saudi Arabia.

He disclosed this in a statement posted on his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Kyusufabba, on Monday, October 30.

The governor said the gesture shows the relationship that exists between Kano State and Saudi Arabia.

“Today, we bade farewell to the conjoined twins who have departed for Saudi Arabia to undergo surgery.

“The surgery is sponsored by the Saudi Government under the leadership of King Salman Bin Abdulaziz, and it’s a strong statement of the relationship that exists between Kano State and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I wish them a most successful surgery.”

