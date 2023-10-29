To encourage adequate security in Ondo State, the founder and president of the largest orphanage home in Africa, Dr Lola Bayode, has built a police post

On Saturday, October 28, Dr Bayode, in the company of other top dignitaries in the state, unveiled the new police post and donated it to the state police command

The Ondo State Police Commissioner, Abiodun Ashabi, expressed his delight at the kind gesture and vowed to intensify efforts to safeguard residents

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts and metro.

Akure, Ondo - Dr Lola Bayode, the president and founder of Africa's largest orphanage, Dorian Home, has recently constructed and gifted a police station to the Ondo State Police Command.

This development follows her recent philanthropic initiatives, including the establishment of a 1000-seat Women and Youth Development Center and the distribution of over 1000 motorcycles to the less fortunate in the community.

The Ondo State Police Command pledged its commitment to safeguarding the lives and properties of residents. Photo Credit: Dr Lola Bayode

Source: Facebook

Speaking at the unveiling of the new police station on October 28, Dr Bayode expressed that the motivation behind this initiative stemmed from recognizing the necessity of supporting the ongoing efforts of the Nigerian Police, particularly the Ondo State Command, in maintaining the security of the local area.

She emphasised that the responsibility of ensuring security extends beyond the police alone and requires the collective involvement of all stakeholders.

Dr Bayode encouraged officers and personnel of the Nigerian police to persevere in the face of the challenges confronting the system.

She added:

"It gladdens my heart to welcome you all to the official commissioning of Dorian Home Police post, located beside Dorian Home, Km 4, Alade-danre Road, Akure.

"The idea of building a police post at this location came from my realisation of the need to support the efforts made by the Nigerian Police, Ondo state command, to ensure adequate security in this environment.

"All of us are aware that security issues cannot be left in the hands of the police alone but require the contribution of all stakeholders.

"This is what informed my decision to assist in putting in place this Police Post for the benefit of Dorian Home and the Communities around it."

Ondo police command reacts

During the inauguration of the police station, the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ashabi, extended his gratitude for Dr. Bayode's exceptional humanitarian work.

He commended her for utilizing her resources to assist the marginalized and underprivileged members of society, and he lauded the police station as a significant step towards providing security for the community.

He said:

"I thank God for the life of Dr. Tolulola Bayode because she loves to give to humanity. She is a woman who has come to support the community with a police post."

The police commissioner reiterated the commitment of the police command to safeguarding the community's residents.

He added:

"We will not relent in our efforts to provide security for the people of Ondo state and will support the police post with capable policemen."

In his address, the Chairman of the Forum of Permanent Secretaries, Bunmi Alade, praised Dr Bayode for the timely construction of the police station, recognising the importance of her philanthropic efforts in the current Nigerian context.

"Despite everything going on in the country, Dr Bayode donated a police post to the police. This is highly commendable", he said.

Police service commission promotes 12 CPs to AIGs, 5706 others

In another report, some officers in the Nigeria Police Force were on Thursday, October 12, promoted to a higher rank.

The PSC approved the promotion of the 5,718 senior police officers comprising both general duty and specialist cadres of the Force.

The Commission also approved the promotion of twelve police CPs to the next rank of AIGs and 19 DCPs to the substantive rank of Commissioners, amongst several others.

Source: Legit.ng