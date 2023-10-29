The management of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger state is mourning the loss of a lecturer

The lecturer at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences Dr. (Mrs) Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat has been found dead in her residence

It was gathered that he was found in the pool of her blood on Sunday morning after she laid off her house help on Friday

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Niger state, Minna - A lecturer at the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna in Niger State, Dr. (Mrs) Adefolalu Funmilola Sherifat has been found dead in her residence in the Gbaiko Area of the town.

The institution’s chairperson of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Gbolahan Bolarin said Adefolalu’s body was discovered on Sunday morning by her church members, Channels TV reported.

FUT Minna female lecture found dead in her residence Photo Credit: Zoe Machunga

Source: Facebook

They traced her home after she was not seen during service and forced the door to her house open.

According to residents, the lecturer at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences was found in her pool of blood with her throat slit and knives found beside her.

The residents said until her death, she was staying with a female house help but laid off the girl on Friday, October 27.

It was gathered that the victim’s husband – who was a professor in the same school – had passed on.

Police authorities later moved the body to the mortuary.

The state police spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said that further information about the incident would be communicated in due course.

