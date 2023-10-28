Governor Babagana Zulum has declared that no community in Borno State is under the control of Boko Haram

Zulum said reports about the daredevil terrorist group resurfacing in Borno were false and untrue

He revealed that the Nigerian Army, police and other security agencies had given the state the required cooperation to clamp down on the terrorist group

FCT, Abuja - The governor of Borno State, Prof Babagana Zulun, has revealed none of the 27 local governments in the state are under the control of the daredevil terrorist group Boko Haram.

While speaking to State House journalists in Abuja on Friday, October 27, Zulum said security had improved by 85 per cent in Borno State.

As reported by Punch, he said:

“To be sincere and candid, the security situation in Borno State has improved by more than 85 per cent. Economic activities are ongoing perfectly in Borno State.

“I just read some script a few days ago saying that insurgency is increasing in Borno State; the story is not right.

Boko Haram's operations in northeast Nigeria

Over the past 14 years, Borno State and the neighbouring northeastern states of Adamawa and Yobe have become major centres of Boko Haram terrorist activities.

In June 2021, the United Nations Development Program estimated that there have been at least 350,000 fatalities resulting from conflicts involving Boko Haram since 2009.

The UNDP cited damage to agriculture, water, trade, food, and healthcare, saying:

"Many more have died from the indirect effects of the conflict.”

A September 2023 survey conducted by the Council on Foreign Relations reported that at least 66,768 lives were lost in states most affected by the conflict, which include Borno, Adamawa, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Benue, and Plateau.

However, it's important to note that the direct death toll doesn't capture the full extent of the conflict. Boko Haram's goal is to eliminate Western influence and establish a Salafi-Islamist state in Northeast Nigeria and the entire country.

In pursuit of this objective, they have also displaced over three million people, according to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

The communities in Monguno, Banki, Jere, and Domboa council areas of the state have been among the hardest hit by terrorist activities.

Asked about the state of things, Zulum said:

"The Nigerian army is giving us the desired cooperation, the police, the paramilitary as well as air force and all other components of the Nigerian military are supporting us.

“But most importantly, I want to assure you that as the chief security officer of Borno State, the state is doing well in terms of security."

