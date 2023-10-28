Nigeria has been hit with the tragic demise of a legend, the Iyalode of Yorubaland, Chief Mrs Alaba Lawson

The foremost entrepreneur passed at age 72 in the early hours of Saturday, October 28, as announced by the Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture

Before her demise, she was the first female national President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture

Chief Alaba Lawson, a former National President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture and the Iyalode of Yorubaland, has passed away.

The distinguished educator and founder of the renowned Alaba Lawson Group of Schools in Abeokuta passed away early on Saturday, October 28, at age 72.

Born on January 18, 1951, Chief Alaba Lawson was a notable Nigerian business tycoon, entrepreneur, and scholar. Photo Credit: Facebook

This sad news was announced in a statement by AbdulRahman Maku, the Executive Secretary of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture.

As reported by Punch, the statement partly read:

“We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA Matron and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, MFR, JP (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th of October, 2023. Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family. May God Almighty grant repose to the soul of Iyalode”.

Accolades and honours

Born on January 18, 1951, Chief Alaba Lawson was a notable Nigerian business tycoon, entrepreneur, scholar, and advocate for the advancement and empowerment of women.

She held the position of Iyalode of Egbaland and was the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ABEOCCIMA until her demise.

The late entrepreneur and scholar also holds the national honour of the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic.

