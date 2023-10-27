Suspected rebels have been targeting and killing police officers in Nigeria's southeast region

The rebels often launch attacks, using improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and automatic firearms

The latest deadly attack occurred in Isiahia, Umuojima community of Abia state where one headless corpse was discovered

Isiahia, Abia state - Abia Police Command on Friday, October 27, quashed reports that a policeman's head was chopped off during an attack by some assailants at Umuojima/Isiahia village in Osisioma Ngwa council area of the state.

It was gathered that gunmen attacked some Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives at Isiahia, Umuojima community. Speculations online say the gunmen killed one of the RRS men and mutilated his body.

Abia: Headless corpse found is vigilante - Police

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state's police command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, denied the claim.

Chinaka explained that the headless corpse said to be that of a slain police officer, was a member of the Abia state vigilante services, Obinna Ndukwe. It is understood that Ndukwe often collaborates with the police.

Furthermore, the PPRO further stated that the corpse of the late vigilante member has been deposited at a mortuary while a manhunt has commenced to arrest the fleeing gunmen.

Vanguard newspaper quotes ASP Chinaka as saying:

“Yesterday 26/10/2023 At about 15:50 hrs, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Ngwa Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma Ngwa. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men.

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary."

