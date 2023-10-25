The families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces have something to be happy about following the death of their husbands and fathers

President Bola Tinubu approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for them

Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifice of gallant troops, who risked their lives to secure this great nation

FCT, Abuja - The labour of our heroes past is certainly not in vain as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has remembered the families of fallen heroes of the Nigerian Armed Forces

Tinubu approved N18 billion for the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements for them.

Tinubu remembers fallen heroes’ families, approves N18bn assurance policy for them Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, Tinubu made the announcement during the Launch of the Emblem Appeal for the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day at the State House, Abuja, on Wednesday, October 25.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our gallant troops, who have risen to the challenge of securing this great nation. In appreciation of the sacrifices of the men and women of our armed forces and to underscore this government’s commitment to their welfare, I have approved the sum of N18 billion for the payment of the Group Life Assurance benefits and other entitlements to the families of service members who lost their lives in the line of duty.”

Tinubu also assured of his administration’s continued support to the nation’s armed forces by repositioning the forces.

Nigeria military buries 22 officers killed in Niger state

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that it was a scene of uncontrollable tears and pain as family members and friends gathered at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja to bury some Nigerian military personnel who died in combat in Niger State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier announced that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in battle, including an air mission, on August 14.

“36 military officers killed in Niger,” Defence HQ opens up

Legit.ng also reported that the Defence Headquarters on Thursday, August 17, disclosed that 36 officers were killed in Niger state.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, made this disclosure while providing an update on the casualties in the ambush of troops in the northcentral state on Monday, August 14, 2023.

