Nigerians whose families suffered losses and casualties during the 2020 #EndSARS protest have been urged to demand from the administration of President Bola Tinubu to implement the report of the panel of inquiry.

Human rights attorney Femi Falana (SAN) gave this charge in a recent interview with Sahara TV commemorating the October 20th EndSARS tragedy at the Lekki Tollgate and elsewhere in the country.

Nigerians have been told to ask President Bola Tinubu's administration to implement the EndSARS Panel of Inquiry's report. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Femi Falana

Falana emphasized that the EndSARS movement had awakened both the young and old in Nigeria to report police brutality on social media, which resulted in the prosecution of certain police officers.

The human rights advocate expressed regret over the massive loss of life among young Nigerians on October 20, 2020, asserting that security agencies had misled former President Muhammadu Buhari into believing that EndSARS was a plot to overthrow him.

Providing historical context on the issue of police brutality in Nigeria, Falana pointed out that the colonial-era police, established by colonialists and retained by indigenous rulers, were used to suppress the agitation of the population, collect taxes, and extort money from the people.

Furthermore, Falana disclosed that an investigative team determined that no fewer than 100 individuals died in Lagos during the attack.

He also called for establishing human rights offices in all states, as it was one of the governors' resolutions to end police brutality within their jurisdictions.

