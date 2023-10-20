BREAKING: Tinubu Approves Waiver of “No Work, No Pay” Order On Resident Doctors

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has Invoked the Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy on resident doctors' "no work, no pay" case

Tinubu approved the waiver of the "No Work, No Pay" order that was instituted against striking doctors

The resident doctors had embarked on 17 day-strike action after which the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to withhold all salaries their salaries

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the waiver of the "No Work, No Pay" order that was instituted against striking members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on August 1, 2023.

Tinubu approved the order following the commencement of NARD industrial action which began on July 26, 2023, and was later called off on August 12.

Tinubu Invokes Principle of the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy to approve waiver of “no Work, no pay” order on resident doctors Photo Credits: @OfficialABAT/@ParallelFacts

Source: Twitter

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, October 20 and posted by an X user, @FredrickNwabufo

"After several constructive engagements between the Federal Government and NARD, the Resident Doctors called off their strike on August 12, 2023. The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation was directed to withhold all salaries accrued by striking NARD members during the 17 days of their strike action.

"Given the faithful implementation of terms which were agreed upon during the fruitful deliberations between the Resident Doctors and the Federal Government of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu has directed the grant of an exceptional last waiver of the "No Work, No Pay" Order on Resident Doctors, which will allow for the members of the NARD to receive the salaries which were previously withheld during the 17-day strike action."

Resident doctors declare indefinite strike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that resident doctors on Tuesday evening, July 25, declared a “total and indefinite strike action”.

NARD disclosed this in a statement where the resident doctors also listed their demands.

According to the statement, the demands include the immediate payment of the 2023 MRTF, the release of the circular on one-for-one replacement and the payment of skipping arrears among others.

Resident doctors call off nationwide strike

Resident doctors announced the call off of its nationwide strike.

The association's national president Innocent Orji made this announcement late at night on Friday, August 11.

All doctors were urged to return to work on Saturday, August 12.

Source: Legit.ng