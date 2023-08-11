Resident doctors have been asked to resume hospital duties from Saturday, August 12, across the 36 States of the federation

This instruction was given by the president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Innocent Orji

In a short statement issued late at night on Thursday, August, Orji announced the suspension of the association's indefinite strike

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has announced the calling of its nationwide strike.

The association's national president Innocent Orji made this announcement late at night on Friday, August 11.

NARD has mandated all resident doctors to resume work on Saturday, August 11. Photo Credit: @ParallelFacts

As reported by Channels TV, he said:

“Good evening. We just suspended the strike. Work to resume 8 am tomorrow. We will review the progress made in two weeks.”

All doctors were urged to return to work on Saturday, August 12.

This decision is on the heels of the association's decision to suspend its planned nationwide protest a few days back.

NARD's demands from FG

According to the NARD chief, the doctors are pushing for eight things, including recruiting more persons to replace doctors who have migrated or passed on.

He said:

“Our members are suffering. Nigerians are suffering too. When you don’t have the right number of doctors in the hospital, there is no way it is not going to affect the healthcare service delivery system. And nobody has come out to tell us that what we are saying is not true.”

He further revealed that:

“The government on its own set up a ministerial committee that came up with a guideline since February this year; why hasn’t that guideline been circularised?”

He accused the government of failing to meet the doctors’ demands.

The union’s executive had met with senators led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

NARD declared the “total and indefinite strike action” on July 25, 2023, over several demands, including increased doctor wages.

