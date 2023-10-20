The Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, is also referred to as Magajin Garin Zazzau

The Zazzau Emirate disclosed in an X post on Friday, October 20 that the diplomat passed away at the young age of 42

Bamalli was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022 as Ambassador in-situ

Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco, has passed on. He reportedly died in Abuja while heading to his base in North Africa.

The Nigerian ambassador to Morocco, Alhaji Mansur Nuhu Bamalli, was pronounced dead on Friday morning at the age of 42. Photo credit: @Zazzau_Emirate

Source: Twitter

The diplomat was reported dead on Friday, October 20, at the age of 42.

The Zazzau Emirate confirmed the development in a post shared on its X page (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

According to the post, Ambassador Mansur passed away on Friday morning at Dorches Hospital, Abuja, while in transit to Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This article presents important facts about the late diplomat:

1. Emir of Zazzau’s younger brother

Late Mansur Bamalli was a younger brother to the Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli.

2. Traditional title

Prior to his demise, Mansur Bamalli held the traditional title of Magajin Garin Zazzau.

3. Public service

Before his appointment as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Morocco by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the late diplomat Bamall, was a deputy director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

4. Lineage

His father, Nuhu Bamalli was the chairman of Kaduna Local Authority and Magajin Garin Zazzau, who was a great writer.

He introduced the traditional Hawan Sallah in Kaduna for the number of years he was in that capacity, Daily Trust report confirmed.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki dies

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Demola Seriki, died in Madrid.

The prominent Lagos politician passed away at the age of 63.

Ex-Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa dead

Legit.ng also reported that Alhaji Shehu Malami, a former Nigerian high commissioner to South Africa and Sarkin Sudan of Sokoto, died at the age of 85 following a protracted illness.

Alhaji Malami breathed his last at a hospital in Cairo, Egypt's capital.

Nigerian Ambassador to US dies at 85

Also, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States (US), Sylvanus Adiewere Nsofor, is dead.

Nsofor died aged 85 in Maryland, USA.

Source: Legit.ng