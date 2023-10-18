Lagos police have taken strong action against an officer who celebrated a market reopening by firing gunshots

The state's police spokesperson confirmed in a post on X that the office has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions

Earlier, Inspector Kwanchi was seen in a video that has gone viral celebrating the reopening of Ladipo Market with AK-47 shots and this got the attention of the police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos State Police Command has taken disciplinary action against one of its officers.

Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi is being interrogated by the officers of the Lagos state police command. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Facebook

The command on Wednesday, October 18, said it had identified the individual in a viral video shown shooting an AK47 rifle at the Ladipo Market as Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

Channels TV reported that Inspector Kwanchi was seen in viral videos celebrating the reopening of the popular Ladipo Market in Lagos State with AK-47 shots to which the Force Spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, ordered an immediate probe.

Giving an update, the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Wednesday, confirmed the inspector’s arrest in a post shared on X page, (formerly Twitter).

Hundeyin tweeted:

"The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

"@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable."

Nigerians react as police detain officer for shooting

As usual, the action of the Lagos police command against the erring officer has got many talking. Legit.ng captured some of their views on Hundeyin's page on X.

@2muchboy tweeted:

"Oga @BenHundeyin people are more concerned about Kano state recruiting ex bandits and thugs who were once declared wanted by Police.

"You know that is of a great concerned than this people celebrating."

@iamT_TWYNE tweeted:

"Enemies of progress been say na Igbo boys."

@KolawoleFalodun tweeted:

"The video just shows that there’s zero accountability for guns and ammo within the Nigerian Police Force. Nobody cares if you went out with 10 bullets and came back with 6

"That’s why he has the guts to shoot that gun for no just cause.

"A walking waste of tax payers’ money."

Video of the officer bfifring shots at Ladipo market sparked reactions

Watch the video below as the officer fired shots.

Source: Legit.ng