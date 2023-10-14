The Borno State Police Command has apprehended at least six suspects in a foiled attempt to steel train coaches at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) spokesperson, Mahmood Yakubu, claimed he was unaware of the incident.

Similarly, an attempt to reach out to the regional manager of the NRC also proved abortive as his phone line was unreachable.

Maiduguri, Borno - The Borno State Police Command successfully prevented the theft of train coaches at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus on Saturday, October 14.

According to an anonymous source, law enforcement officers acted on a tip provided by residents and managed to apprehend the suspects.

The spokesperson for the police command, Sami Kamilu, confirmed the arrest of six suspects. Photo Credit: @ZagazOlaMakama

As reported by Punch, the source said:

“A suspected theft of train coaches of the Nigerian Railway Corporation was foiled at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus following a tip-off by Good Samaritans.

"The suspects were also apprehended by the police.”

Upon reaching out to Mahmood Yakubu, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Railway Corporation, he claimed to be unaware of the incident and advised that the regional manager be contacted.

However, attempts to contact the regional manager were unsuccessful as their phone was turned off.

Police confirm incident

Nevertheless, Sami Kamilu, the spokesperson for the police command, confirmed the occurrence and revealed that six suspects had been taken into custody.

Kamilu said:

“Yes, it’s confirmed. We can’t confirm the number of train coaches yet but it is true. We also arrested six suspects and that is all I can tell you for now.”

