At least two suspected internet fraudsters have been apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) operatives in Lagos State

The anti-graft agency confirmed this via a statement released on its social media handle on Tuesday, October 10

It was gathered that the suspects were apprehended around the residence of Afrobeat singer Skales, who alleged that the EFCC also raided his house

Ikoyi, Lagos - The Lagos State Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of two suspected internet fraudsters living around the residence of Afrobeat star John Njeng Njeng, also known as Skales.

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 10, Skales had raised the alarm via a social media post that operatives of the EFCC illegally raided his apartment in the middle of the night without a warrant.

The EFCC said the two suspects would be prosecuted after the conclusion of their investigation. Photo Credit: @youngskales/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

After the social media buzz about the incident, the anti-graft agency debunked the allegation.

In response to the statement of the EFCC, Skales released video footage of the anti-graft agency's operatives when his house was illegally raided.

Skales shared the footage on social media with the caption:

"Imagine these people pulling up like this to a room where my 6-month-old and my daughter were sleeping."

EFCC arrest two suspected internet scammers

Meanwhile, in its latest statement, the anti-graft agency unveiled the identity of the two suspects they claimed they were looking for during the raid.

According to the EFCC, the suspects were identified as Udemba Chukwuemeka (a.k.a Jody) and Jamal Jamiu Onasola (a.k.a. Jamal).

The EFCC statement reads:

"The two suspects, suspected of being involved in a dating scam, described Njeng as their " mentor".

"While Chukwuemeka has been in Njeng's residence for two years, Onasola has only stayed there for few months."

The EFCC further noted that the suspects would be charged to court after their investigation.

Tinubu reportedly set to appoint Olanipekun Olukoyede as new EFCC chairman

In another development, President Bola Tinubu is reportedly planning to appoint Olanipekun Olukoyede as the substantive chairman of the EFCC.

The appointment, which requires Senate confirmation, is expected to be announced soon, according to sources.

There is controversy surrounding Olukoyede's qualifications for the role, as statutory requirements stipulate that the EFCC boss should have at least 15 years of experience.

Source: Legit.ng