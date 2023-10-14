The national program manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo, has revealed plans to address the eight-month backlog owed to beneficiaries of the Batch C programme

FCT, Abuja - The national programme manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo, says plans are underway to settle beneficiaries of the Batch C programme who have been owed for eight months.

Egbuwalo disclosed in a statement that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation had recovered some funds which would enable it to pay the backlogs, The Nation reported.

Legit.ng recalls that the federal government recently suspended the N-Power programme due to some malpractices, including ghost beneficiaries and withholding of participants’ funds by consultants.

N-Power beneficiaries will be paid soon - Egbuwalo

Speaking at a meeting held with representatives of the N-Power beneficiaries, Egbuwalo gave assurance that payments would be made soon.

“The good news is that the funds have been recovered and you will be getting your money soon," he said.

“Payment for N-Power Beneficiaries Batch C who have been owed for eight months will begin soon."

N-Power: What minister Betta Edu is doing

Egbuwalo further disclosed that the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has been diligently working to rectify irregularities within the programme and other social investment initiatives.

He encouraged young Nigerians to exercise patience as the restructuring of the programme is in their best interest and will lead to an expansion of the program to accommodate millions of young individuals.

Egbuwalo also assured that President Tinubu is unwavering in his commitment to eradicating poverty and will deliver on this promise.

The N-Power programme was established by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari to address youth unemployment, with beneficiaries paid N30,000 monthly stipend.

N-Power beneficiaries beg Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Batch "C" of N-Power beneficiaries cried out to President Tinubu over the non-payment of their allowances.

The national publicity secretary of the group, Gbadebo Adesiyan, said that the non-payment of stipends had caused immense hardship to millions of unemployed graduates captured under the N-Power scheme.

