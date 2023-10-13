Allottees of unoccupied home units in all Lagos state government-owned estates have been given a 3-month ultimatum

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said failure to comply will lead to forfeiture of the allocation

Akinderu-Fatai explained Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu embarked on mass housing estates to make most Lagosians homeowners

Lagos state, Eti-Osa - The Lagos State Government has issued a three-month ultimatum to allottees of unoccupied home units in all government-owned estates in the state.

The Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said the notice is for allottees to occupy their apartment or forfeit them, The Punch reported.

Lagos govt issue 3-month ultimatum to home allottees Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

Akinderu-Fatai stated this during a facility tour of the Sheridan Garden Estate, Urban Shelter, and LagosHOMS Sangotedo Phase II, in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of the state on Friday, October 13.

“Allottees of unoccupied home units in all Government Owned Estates have been given 3 months’ notice to occupy their apartment or forfeit their allocation”

He disclosed that the state has designed a plan to ensure a high level of maintenance culture in all the state-owned estates.

“…a more robust plan has been developed to ensure a high level of maintenance culture in our estates and stringent guidelines have been reeled out for Facility managers and allottees who default.”

The commissioner said the reason why Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is building estates all across the state is to make most residents of the state homeowners.

Akinderu-Fatai added that Sanwo-Olu has directed that low-income earners be targeted for the affordable homes project.

“Mr. Governor has directed that low-income earners be targeted and that is why the Ministry is working with companies that can optimally make use of technology so as to deliver more affordable homes as the State Government is not out to make a profit but rather make most Lagosians homeowners.”

