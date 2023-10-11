The Kano State government has rewarded a man who returned thousands of missing dollars worth N16 million

The man rewarded by the state government was identified as Malam Dayyabu Bala Gezawa, a Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board casual worker

He was gifted a million naira, a permanent job and a free seat to the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

Malam Dayyabu Bala Gezawa, a casual worker for the Kano State government who found thousands of dollars worth N16 million and returned it, has been rewarded with a permanent job, a hajj trip and a million naira.

Daily Trust says Gezawa is a casual Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board staff.

Governor Abba Yusuf gifted the casual staff a million naira, a permanent job and a free hajj seat. Photo Credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

He was said to have found the money earmarked for the basic travelling allowance of pilgrims for a particular local government.

It was reported that Gezawa immediately returned the money to the board's director general moments after seeing the money.

Speaking on the heroics and patriotic actions of Gezawa, the Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said his administration took it upon themselves to reward him.

He said:

“This casual worker has proven his integrity by returning missing money, despite his status and economic hardship in the country.”

Gov Yusuf makes another crucial pledge

At the presentation of the 2023 hajj report by the pilgrims' welfare board, Governor Yusuf pledged to sponsor complete medical care to one of its pilgrims who had been admitted to one of the Saudi Arabian hospitals.

The pilgrim, identified as Malam Abdullahi Muhammad, was reportedly left in a Mecca hospital after suffering an ailment during the hajj exercise.

Governor Yusuf also pledged to sponsor the sick pilgrim's family to stay with him while he receives medical attention.

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has also reiterated the commitment of his administration to conduct the best Hajj exercise next year, urging the board management to commence preparations in due course.

Presenting the 2023 Hajj report to Governor Abba K Yusuf earlier, the Director General of the Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbappa, attributed the success achieved in this year’s Hajj to the overwhelming support and leadership direction given to the Board.

Katsina policeman who returned missing $800USD to Muslim pilgrim gets hajj reward

Similarly, constable Nura Mande, the police officer who returned hundreds of dollars belonging to a hajj pilgrim, has been rewarded handsomely for his patriotism.

Mende was rewarded with a ticket to attend the 2023 hajj pilgrim exercise in the holy land of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

It was gathered that his excellent deed happened in 2022 when an older woman, Hajiya Hadiza Usman, misplaced her money, Officer Mende later found.

