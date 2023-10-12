Full List: Falana’s Wife, Kayode Ajulo, 56 Others Become SAN
- The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced the list of lawyers that made it to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN)
- According to the legal body, 58 legal practitioners, including one academic applicant, made the list this year
- Funmi, the wife of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), and rights activist Kayode Ajulo were some of the top names who made the list
FCT, Abuja - The wife of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi and Kayode Ajulo to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.
As reported by The Nation, the duo were elevated alongside 56 others by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday, October 12.
It was gathered that the head of the legal body and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, announced the names of the inductees at the 159th plenary session.
The secretary of the legal body, Mrs. Hajo Sarki Bello, revealed that only one academic applicant made it to this year's list.
She stated that the inauguration of the new inductees has been slated for Monday, November 27, Vanguard reported.
The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.
The privileges the rank confers on lawyers include the honour of sitting at the front row in court and equally having their cases called out of turn by judges.
Below is the full list
1 FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ
2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ
3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ
4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ
5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANI, ESQ
6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI ESQ
7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ
8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ
9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ
10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ
11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ
12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ
13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ
14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ
15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ
16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ
17. SULE SHU’AIBU, ESQ
18 ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ
19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ
20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ
21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI ESQ
22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ
23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJ0, ESQ
24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ
25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE,
26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGA AJAYI, ESQ
27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ
28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ
29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ
30 PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ
31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ
32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ
33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ
34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI ESQ
35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ
36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ
37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ
38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ
39. YEMI ADEWALE MUSIBAUDEEN ADESINA
40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ
41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.
42:MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ
43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ
44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ
45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ
46. YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ
47.JOHNNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ.
48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ
49. ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ
50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE, ESQ
51. YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ
52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI, ESQ
53. ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE, ESQ
54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ
55. MUSAAHMED ATTAH, ESQ
56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESQ
57. OLAYEMI BADE WOLE, ESQ
58. PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI.
