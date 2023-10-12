The Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) has announced the list of lawyers that made it to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN)

According to the legal body, 58 legal practitioners, including one academic applicant, made the list this year

Funmi, the wife of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), and rights activist Kayode Ajulo were some of the top names who made the list

FCT, Abuja - The wife of human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN), Funmi and Kayode Ajulo to the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

As reported by The Nation, the duo were elevated alongside 56 others by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) on Thursday, October 12.

At least 58 lawyers were inducted into the Inner Bar during its 159th Plenary Session. Photo Credit: Funmi Falana/Kayode Ajulo

It was gathered that the head of the legal body and Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, announced the names of the inductees at the 159th plenary session.

The secretary of the legal body, Mrs. Hajo Sarki Bello, revealed that only one academic applicant made it to this year's list.

She stated that the inauguration of the new inductees has been slated for Monday, November 27, Vanguard reported.

The SAN rank is awarded as a mark of excellence to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics.

The privileges the rank confers on lawyers include the honour of sitting at the front row in court and equally having their cases called out of turn by judges.

Below is the full list

1 FELIX OTA OFFIA, ESQ

2. LAWRENCE BANKOLE FALADE, ESQ

3. KINGSLEY OSABUOHIEN OBAMOGIE, ESQ

4. FOLASHADE ABOSEDE ALLI, ESQ

5. ABIOLA ISIAQ OYEBANI, ESQ

6 BOMO OLAKUNLE AGBEBI ESQ

7. DANIEL OSINACH URUAKPA , ESQ

8. OSELOKA GODWIN OSUIGWE, ESQ

9. BABATUNDE ADEOYE, ESQ

10. BABASEYI SIGISMUND JOSEPH, ESQ

11. EMMANUEL MOSES ENOIDEM, ESQ

12. KEHINDE OLUFEMI AINA, ESQ

13. NGOZI CHIDO OLEHI, ESQ

14. AARON CHILEOKWU OKOROMA, ESQ

15. IBRAHIM DALHATU ANGULU, ESQ

16. OLAYIWOLA EMMANUEL AFOLABI, ESQ

17. SULE SHU’AIBU, ESQ

18 ABIODUN OLANREWAJU OLALERU, ESQ

19. ALFRED OLUFEMI ATTEH, ESQ

20. KAZEEM ADEKUNLE SOBALOJU, ESQ

21. SHEHU WADA ABDULLAHI ESQ

22. BAMIDELE OLAWOYE IBIRONKE, ESQ

23. OLUWASEYILAYO AKINKUNMI OJ0, ESQ

24. FUNMI FALANA, ESQ

25. FELIX TAMARAUDENKEMEFA OKOROTIE,

26. SEUN OLUWAGBENGA AJAYI, ESQ

27. FRIDAY RAMSES AKU ONOJA, ESQ

28. AGADA JOHN ELACHI, ESQ

29. BOLA RASAQ GOLD, ESQ

30 PAUL KASIMANWUNA MADUEMENE, ESQ

31. RAFIU OYEYEMI BALOGUN, ESQ

32. OLUWOLE ALADEDOYE, ESQ

33. PAULYN OSOBHASE ABHULIMEN, ESQ

34. JONATHAN GUNU TAIDI ESQ

35. TOCHUKWU JUDE ONYIUKE, ESQ

36. OLUKAYODE ABRAHAM AJULO, ESQ

37. CHRISTOPHER ADAPAR UMAR, ESQ

38. CHIBUEZE OGECHI OGBONNA, ESQ

39. YEMI ADEWALE MUSIBAUDEEN ADESINA

40. OMOYEMI LATEEF AKANGBE, ESQ

41. OLUMIDE AKINWALE OLUJINMI, ESQ.

42:MUSA ADAMU ALIYU, ESQ

43. FIDELIS CHUKWUNONYE MBADUGHA ESQ

44. ONYEMAECHI CHUKWUDI ADIUKWU, ESQ

45. IKECHUKWU PHILIP ONUOMA, ESQ

46. YAKUBU PHILEMON, ESQ

47.JOHNNY UNGWUGWAYE AGIM, ESQ.

48. ALIYU LEMU IBRAHIM, ESQ

49. ISAIAH BOZIMO, ESQ

50. PRISCA OZOILESIKE, ESQ

51. YAHAYA DAN’ASABE DANGANA, ESQ

52. ADEDAYO SAMUEL ADEDEJI, ESQ

53. ADEOLA OLUWASEUN ADEDIPE, ESQ

54. CHIKAOSOLU OJUKWU, ESQ

55. MUSAAHMED ATTAH, ESQ

56. AYOTUNDE FOLUSO OGUNLEYE, ESQ

57. OLAYEMI BADE WOLE, ESQ

58. PROF. BABATUNDE ADETUNJI ONI.

