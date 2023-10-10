EFCC has described as untrue the claims made by popular singer, popular singer John Njeng-Ngeng aka Skales

The anti-graft agency in an exclusive interview said such accusations were baseless, noting "EFCC does not operate in such manner"

Dele Oyewale, the EFCC spokesman confirmed that its men did not embark on illegal raids and did not storm Skales residence

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reacted to a recent operation carried out by its officials.

EFCC reacts after Skales cried out online

The EFCC on Tuesday morning, October 10, denied invading the home of popular singer John Njeng-Ngeng best referred to as Skales.

This is coming a few hours after the singer called the commission and its operatives out online, alleging some EFCC officials invaded his home with guns and hammers and destroyed his properties in the process.

Skales claimed,

"So #officialEFCC pulled up to my house with 3 men with guns and some with sticks and hammers lol, they broke my back door while I was sleeping on the bed with my 6month old daughter, imagine I had a panic attack Cz of my health issues…. Is this not a crime?"

Reacting to the development, in an exclusive phone call with The PUNCH, the EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, stated that such claims were unfounded.

He noted that the officials of the anti-graft agency do not operate in such a manner.

He stated thus:

"Number 1, we don't invade. Number 2, we don't conduct any raids. Number 3, there are ways and rules to identify a regular EFCC operative.

"So, to all intents and purposes, all of his claims, they are totally removed from what an EFCC operation looks like."

Oyewale also noted that the incident might be an allegation, as the invaders could be impersonators of the EFCC roaming around.

