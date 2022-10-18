A Nigerian man got a rude awakening after attending the wedding ceremony of his best friend in Kano state

At the special occasion, he found out that the bride was a lady he's been dating for the past three years

According to the man's friend, his intention in the long run was to actually tie the knot with the lady

A Nigerian man has advised social media users never to trust a lady as he shared how his friend's relationship hit the rocks.

Sambo Mai Hula, via his Twitter handle @Abdullahiabba_, said that his friend had graced the wedding occasion of a close pal on Sunday, October 16.

To Sambo's friend's shock, the bride turned out to be a lady named Fatima he has been dating for three years.

Sambo's friend had actually wanted to settle down with the lady but that dream seems to have crashed with his bitter discovery.

"Ladies will always disappoint you. This guy have been dating Fatima for the past 3 years with the intention of making her his wife just for him to attend his best friend matrimony yesterday and witness Fatima was the Bride.

"Never trust a lady," Sambo tweeted.

Sambo, whose real name is Abdullahi Abba Sambo, confirmed to Legit.ng exclusively that the incident did happen.

The businessman said it happened at Ungoggo local government in Kano.

Social media reactions

@DoubleDeeZ_umar said:

"Never trust a lady outside family or even within? And what was he doing fr 3years,wasting her time right? The serious one actually married her."

@Lefter_11 said:

"Once date a Fatima since when she's in JSS2 har SS3 she ends up marrying someone she met less than a year. Normally fateemah's are heart breaker."

@Taste_made_oven said:

"3yrs intention and still counting? You want her to wait till the 9th year or what? Don’t blame Fatima pls, blame the guy first for keeping her this long building intentions . Can we talk about the best friend that showed a clearer intention."

@SadiqMuhammadM5 said:

"A a Nana let tell our self d truth how can she got married without telling him? even if he is not ready just tell him gskya I want to get marry if u ready suppose come nd meet my parent if he doesn't u can get married since u already told him and he refuse to meet her parent."

Nigerian man finds out his girlfriend is already married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had shared how he learnt that his bae was already married.

The man, via his handle @7amilola said he got the heartbreak on September 25, 2021, and that the lady was Igbo by tribe. He figured out that he was dating himself after stumbling upon her wedding picture album.

"Stumbled on her wedding photo album," he wrote while replying a tweep.

The man stated that he has ever since had trust issues.

