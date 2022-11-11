A Nigerian woman has given birth at a camp housing people displaced by flood in Omoku, Rivers state

The woman simply identified as Precious gave birth in the camp housing displaced persons in Omoku.

Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation paid the woman and her baby a visit and made donations. Photo credit: Mrs Zanga.

Mrs Zanga of the Zanga Afrique Foundation who paid a visit to the nursing mother told Legit.ng that she was previously sleeping on the bare floor.

To ameliorate her situation, Mrs Zanga said the foundation provided the woman with basic childcare items.

Her words:

"Her name is precious and she's from Omoku, Rivers State. Yes, she gives birth few days ago at the IDP camp. She's one of the flood victims at the camp in Omoku. She was displaced by the flood.

"We provided some basic care materials for her such as mattress, pillow, mosquito net, routine dru'gs for mother and baby and some used clothes from donations, detergents and disinfectants. She was sleeping on the floor before we provided the mattress."

In an earlier tweet, Mrs Zanga posted photos of the woman and her beautiful child.

In recent times, flooding has affected many parts of Nigeria, with many people chased from their homes in states like Kogi, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Edo and many more.

