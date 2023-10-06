The Department of State Services (DSS) has helped the ICPC to effect the arrest of the embattled lecturer of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Prof. Cyril Ndifon, who was accused of sexual harassment

The DSS high command stated that ICPC had sought to collaborate with the secret police agency on the institution’s sex scandal matter, involving Ndifon, the former Dean of Faculty of Law of the institution

According to DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency had disclosed the refusal of Ndifon to honour its several invitations, necessitating his eventual arrest on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, allegedly based on a court order

Calabar, Cross River state - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested and detained the former Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Cyril Ndifon.

Prof. Ndifon was arrested over alleged sexual harassment of female law students.

UNICAL lecturer accused of sexual harassment arrested. Sex Scandal: DSS Arrests UNICAL Professor, Details Emerge

Source: Twitter

DSS gives reason for arresting UNICAL Prof

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, confirmed the Professor’s arrest on Thursday, October 5. He accused the embattled lecturer of refusing to honour several invitations.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Afunanya disclosed that the action was taken after the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) sought the secret police’s intervention. The DSS official added that Ndifon’s arrest was effected after a court order permitting it.

Sexual harassment: UNICAL mngt makes move

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that UNICAL management launched an investigation into the allegation of sexual harassment put forward against Prof. Ndifon.

On Monday, August 14, in a viral video on social media, students of the faculty accused the professor of sexual assault and harassment.

Reactions as UNICAL suspends dean

Legit.ng also reported that the management of UNICAL suspended Prof. Ndifon over allegations of sexual harassment of female law students at the institution.

Prof Ndifon's suspension was announced on Thursday, August 17, and was effected under the statutory provisions of the extant laws and policies guiding the institution.

Law students make 3 demands from UNICAL

In another related news, Legit.ng reported that the Law Students Association of Nigeria (LAWSAN) demanded more actions from the management of UNICAL against Prof. Ndifon.

The management of the UNICAL set up a committee to investigate the allegation.

UNICAL sex scandal: Lawyer bares thoughts

We also reported that the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Epe branch secretary, Barr Oladotun Hassan, waded into the sexual harassment scandal at UNICAL.

This is on the heels of UNICAL's suspension of Prof. Ndifon for alleged sexual harassment of female students in the faculty.

Source: Legit.ng