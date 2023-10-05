UNIABUJA students to undergo drug test before admission

The University of Abuja (UNIABUJ) has made drug tests compulsory for intending students before gaining admission into the university

UNIABUJA Vice-Chancellor, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, made this known at the 27th Pre-Convocation briefing

Na'Allah disclosed that the university is working with NDLEA to help students who are involved in drug abuse

FCT, Abuja - The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na'Allah, said new intake undertake and present a drug test before they can be admitted into the university.

Prof Na’ Allah stated this while speaking at the 27th Pre-Convocation briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, October 4, Daily Trust reported.

UNIABUJA VC, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na' Allah says students to undergo drug test before admission Photo Credit: UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA (UNIABUJA)

Source: Facebook

He said the institution is interested in knowing students drug status and are working with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA)

He explained that the university is working with the NDLEA to help rehabilitate students who are involved in drug abuse so as not to become a nuisance after graduation.

Prof Na’ Allah said the Convocation will take place on Saturday, October 7.

The VC disclosed that 7900 students will be graduating with 40 students as First Class graduates, 474 with 2nd Class Upper, 944 with 2nd Class Lower, 174 with 3rd Class and One Pass degree.

He, however, said the University has banned Pass degree going forward.

