Emefiele To Be Freed After Accepting To Return N50bn? Tinubu’s Justice Minister Fagbemi Speaks
- The Federal Ministry of Justice has denied agreeing or signing a non-prosecution plea bargain for Godwin Emefiele
- An online news outlet report alleged that the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), signed the plea bargain
- Meanwhile, the minister's spokesperson released a statement debunking the report and describing it as false
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
FCT, Abuja - The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has dismissed claims that the embattled ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, would be released on account of a non-prosecution plea bargain.
A report by Sahara Reporter claimed that Fagbemi signed the plea bargain after Emefiele agreed to "return N50 billion which he had corruptly amassed."
According to the report, these arrangements will see Emefiele become a free man without being prosecuted or charged with any allegations.
Countering the report, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, Modupe Ogundoro, issued a statement on Sunday, October 1, describing the report as false, noting that there was no such agreement.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
As reported by Punch, the statement reads partly:
“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby states clearly that these reports are completely false.
“It would be noted that the legal team representing Godwin Emefiele had expressed its intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement.
"However, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.”
Tinubu receives investigator's audit of CBN
In August, Emefiele and his associates were slated for arraignment over N6.9bn procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.
To date, the case had been stalled, fuelling speculations he had opted for a plea bargain with the Federal Government.
However, President Tinubu inaugurated an investigative team of auditors to audit the CBN's activities throughout Emefiele's nine-year tenure as governor of the apex bank.
Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that President Tinubu has received the preliminary reports of the auditors, and a final decision will be made in a couple of weeks.
Revealed: Akpabio pins fresh allegation on Emefiele
Meanwhile, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been accused of trying to sabotage the 2023 general election.
Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this allegation in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26.
He alleged that the embattled Emefiele tried to use the redesign of the Naira notes to disrupt the 2023 polls.
Source: Legit.ng