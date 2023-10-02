The Federal Ministry of Justice has denied agreeing or signing a non-prosecution plea bargain for Godwin Emefiele

An online news outlet report alleged that the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), signed the plea bargain

Meanwhile, the minister's spokesperson released a statement debunking the report and describing it as false

FCT, Abuja - The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has dismissed claims that the embattled ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, would be released on account of a non-prosecution plea bargain.

A report by Sahara Reporter claimed that Fagbemi signed the plea bargain after Emefiele agreed to "return N50 billion which he had corruptly amassed."

In August, it was reported that Emefiele faced 20 counts of conspiracy and procurement fraud levelled against him by the Nigerian government. Photo Credit: Ibrahim Mansur/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

According to the report, these arrangements will see Emefiele become a free man without being prosecuted or charged with any allegations.

Countering the report, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, Modupe Ogundoro, issued a statement on Sunday, October 1, describing the report as false, noting that there was no such agreement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by Punch, the statement reads partly:

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice hereby states clearly that these reports are completely false.

“It would be noted that the legal team representing Godwin Emefiele had expressed its intention in court at the last hearing to initiate a plea bargain arrangement.

"However, no such arrangement has been reached with Mr Godwin Emefiele or his representatives.”

Tinubu receives investigator's audit of CBN

In August, Emefiele and his associates were slated for arraignment over N6.9bn procurement fraud at the Federal Capital Territory High Court.

To date, the case had been stalled, fuelling speculations he had opted for a plea bargain with the Federal Government.

However, President Tinubu inaugurated an investigative team of auditors to audit the CBN's activities throughout Emefiele's nine-year tenure as governor of the apex bank.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that President Tinubu has received the preliminary reports of the auditors, and a final decision will be made in a couple of weeks.

Revealed: Akpabio pins fresh allegation on Emefiele

Meanwhile, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has been accused of trying to sabotage the 2023 general election.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio made this allegation in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26.

He alleged that the embattled Emefiele tried to use the redesign of the Naira notes to disrupt the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng